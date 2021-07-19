Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.64 million to $20.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

