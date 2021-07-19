Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $276.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

