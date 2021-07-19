Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 10.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $580.62. 70,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,911. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

