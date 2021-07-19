Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $15.37 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,030,031 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.