Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF traded down $8.80 on Monday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $151.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.82.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

