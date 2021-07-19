LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in June

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

