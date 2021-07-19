Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 8,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48.

LSCC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $50.44. 694,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

