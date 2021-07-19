Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.48 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

