Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00.

OLED opened at $204.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.71. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

