Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $23.30 Million in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,942,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,000. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises 4.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,755. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

