Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.57.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

