Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,423 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

