Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.00

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LILAB)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

