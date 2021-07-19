Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $595.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.20 million and the highest is $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 573.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 70,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

