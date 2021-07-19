Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $103.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 18,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -96.65. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.