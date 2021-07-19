LikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,805.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $37,805.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013216 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00773336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,045,664,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,695,999 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

