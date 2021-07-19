Liquidity Network Trading Down 9.8% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $346,987.09 and approximately $82,705.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00098838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00148870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.32 or 1.00181902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

