Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $116.47 or 0.00372360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.77 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

