LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $247.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $983.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,687. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

