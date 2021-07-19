Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

