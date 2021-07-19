Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

