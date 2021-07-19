loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

