L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

