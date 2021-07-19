Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $81,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 146,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,872. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.