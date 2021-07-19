Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

LOW stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.24. The company had a trading volume of 118,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

