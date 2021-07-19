Lucara Diamond’s (LUC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Shares of LUC stock remained flat at $C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,827. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$330.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucara Diamond will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.