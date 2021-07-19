Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Head-To-Head Review

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 441.90 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.10 billion 0.19 -$243.77 million N/A N/A

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Superior Industries International -3.49% N/A -2.41%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

