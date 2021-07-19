Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of MSGE opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.