Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $48.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Also, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,209. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

