MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip comprises 11.1% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.36. 21,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

