Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Man Group plc increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 907,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

