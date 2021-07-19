Man Group plc Has $21.75 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 276.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

