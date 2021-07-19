Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.80 on Monday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

