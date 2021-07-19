Man Group plc Purchases 228,395 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 367.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,395 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

