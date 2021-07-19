Man Group plc Sells 123,394 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,394 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 28,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $233.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

