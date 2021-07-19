Man Group plc Sells 143,778 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143,778 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.88 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

