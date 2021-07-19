Man Group plc Sells 592,273 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592,273 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.00 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

