Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Director Robert Zollars Sells 29,759 Shares

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87.
NASDAQ:MAQCU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile
