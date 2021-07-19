Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Director Robert Zollars Sells 29,759 Shares

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87.

NASDAQ:MAQCU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

