Maquia Investments North Ameri Acquires 32,743 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Stock

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri acquired 32,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $327,430.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

