Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Million

Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $40.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,710.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $242.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $561.80 million, with estimates ranging from $477.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 208,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,366,896. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

