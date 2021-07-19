MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $498.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $459.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

