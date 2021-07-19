Marqeta, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 19th (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 19th. Marqeta had issued 45,454,546 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,227,272,742 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Marqeta’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $26.53 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

