Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Update

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MBII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MBII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $99,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

