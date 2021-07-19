Mason Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 376,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $12,462,000.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.62 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

