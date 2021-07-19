Mason Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Mason Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. 1,074,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,882 shares of company stock worth $9,667,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.