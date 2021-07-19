Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $387.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

