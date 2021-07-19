Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $482.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $454.00 to $482.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.11. The company has a market capitalization of $383.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.