Matrix Capital Management Company LP Takes $160.02 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,977,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,015,000. Veracyte accounts for 1.8% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

VCYT traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

