Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

