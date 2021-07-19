Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.49 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.47 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$916.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.87.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

